公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Horizon Global files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln

Dec 19 Horizon Global Corp

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - SEC filing

* In addition, the selling stockholder may from time to time offer and sell up to 2.2 million shares of Co's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

