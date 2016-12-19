BRIEF-Rocket Internet agrees to 85 mln Euro financing round at Hellofresh

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Rocket Internet
* Agreed in its capacity as shareholder to an equity financing round at hellofresh se
* Financing round implies 2 billion euro pre-money valuation of hellofresh
* Stake in hellofresh will decrease from 56% to 53% post the transaction
* Rocket Internet SE agrees to 85 million euros financing round at Hellofresh at a 2 billion Euros valuation
* New investor, together with existing shareholder baillie-gifford will contribute new capital in aggregate amount of 85 million Euros
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.