公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 06:29 BJT

BRIEF-Estee Lauder has aggregate of $2 bln of commercial paper outstanding

Dec 19 Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* As of Dec 16, 2016, had aggregate of $2 billion of commercial paper outstanding, which it may refinance on a periodic basis

* Commercial paper outstanding matures through March 2017 and may be refinanced on a periodic basis - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

