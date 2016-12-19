版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 06:43 BJT

BRIEF-First United board concludes that financial statements for year ended Dec 31, 2015 should not be relied upon

Dec 19 First United Corp

* Board concluded that Co's consolidated financial statements for year ended Dec 31, 2015 should no longer be relied upon

* In connection with transfer, Co recorded $3.5 million realized loss, or $2.1 million net of tax, in quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing

* Believes correction to have no material impact on interim consolidated financial statements for qtrs ended March 31, June 30, Sept 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐