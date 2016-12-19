BRIEF-First United board concludes that financial statements for year ended Dec 31, 2015 should not be relied upon

Dec 19 First United Corp

* Board concluded that Co's consolidated financial statements for year ended Dec 31, 2015 should no longer be relied upon

* In connection with transfer, Co recorded $3.5 million realized loss, or $2.1 million net of tax, in quarter ended Dec 31, 2015 - SEC filing

* Believes correction to have no material impact on interim consolidated financial statements for qtrs ended March 31, June 30, Sept 30