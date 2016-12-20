版本:
BRIEF-Landauer comments on Gilead's nomination of directors

Dec 19 Landauer Inc -

* Comments on Gilead's nomination of directors

* Board is open to constructive input from all stockholders and has been engaged in an ongoing dialogue with Gilead Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

