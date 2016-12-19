版本:
BRIEF-Viiv Healthcare announces positive results from first phase III studies of two-drug HIV treatment regimen

Dec 19 (Reuters) -

* Viiv Healthcare announces positive results from first phase iii studies of two-drug HIV treatment regimen

* Safety profiles for Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine in these studies were consistent with the product labelling for each medicine

* Both phase III studies of Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine met the primary endpoint of non inferiority at week 48

