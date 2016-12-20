版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 13:25 BJT

BRIEF-Walmart says will be closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve

Dec 20 Wal Mart Stores Inc :

* Says "we'll be closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve"

* Walmart statement regarding new Christmas Eve hours Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐