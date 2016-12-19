版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Green Dot to seek stockholder approval to eliminate board classes

Dec 19 Green Dot Corp -

* Green Dot to seek stockholder approval to eliminate board classes

* Amendments to co's certificate of incorporation will declassify board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

