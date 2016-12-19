版本:
2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial provides update on preferred shares conversion privilege

Dec 19 Sun Life Financial Inc :

* Sun Life Financial provides update on conversion privilege for its Class A non-cumulative rate reset preferred shares series 12R

* Sun Life -there were 832,321 series 12R shares tendered for conversion, which is less than one million shares required to give effect to conversions into series 13QR shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

