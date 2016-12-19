版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 06:43 BJT

BRIEF-Newmarket-Afton plans to finance acquisition of Aditivos Mexicanos

Dec 19 Newmarket Corp :

* Newmarket-Afton Mexico plans to finance acquisition of Aditivos Mexicanos with available cash, draws under its existing credit facilities Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2h3O00f] Further company coverage:

