公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Kellogg - Ron Dissinger to serve in his CFO role to ensure an orderly transition

Dec 19 Kellogg Co :

* Kellogg co says Dissinger is expected to remain at the company in 2017 to ensure an orderly transition

* Kellogg - Ron Dissinger will continue to serve in his role as CFO and principal financial officer until his successor is in place, which is expected to occur in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hT5Wcb] Further company coverage:

