BRIEF-Guidewire Software to acquire ISCS for approximately $160 mln in cash

Dec 19 Guidewire Software Inc

* Guidewire Software to acquire ISCS for approximately $160 million in cash -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

