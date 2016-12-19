版本:
BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics announces EMA validation of Eteplirsen

Dec 19 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc :

* Sarepta Therapeutics announces EMA validation of Eteplirsen authorization application for treatment of Duchenne muscular Dystrophy amenable to exon skipping 51

* Sarepta Therapeutics Inc - Sarepta is seeking conditional approval of Eteplirsen in EU through centralized procedure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

