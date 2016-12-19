版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 06:54 BJT

BRIEF-Marquest Canadian Equity Income Fund names Robert Kidd ceo

Dec 19 Marquest Canadian Equity Income Fund :

* Says Robert Kidd appointed CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

