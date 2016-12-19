版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Jaguar animal health inc increased size of board

Dec 19 Jaguar Animal Health Inc :

* Jaguar animal health inc - increased size of board from six to seven directors - sec filing Source text bit.ly/2gVt1JB Further company coverage:

