公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 09:46 BJT

BRIEF-Fantasia to issue additional US$-denominated 7.375% senior notes

Dec 20 Fantasia Holdings Group Co Ltd

* Proposes additional issue of US$-denominated 7.375% senior notes due 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

