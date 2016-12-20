版本:
BRIEF-8K Miles Software Services to buy Cornerstone Advisors Group

Dec 20 8K Miles Software Services Ltd

* To acquire Cornerstone Advisors Group - U.S. Healthcare Information Technology Company

* Says acquisition is expected to close in quarter ending March 31, 2017

* Deal value is inclusive of earnout payments as combination of cash and stock

* Deal for $10.3 million Source text: bit.ly/2hODlYD Further company coverage:

