版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 13:22 BJT

BRIEF-Amazon to expand again in Illinois with 1,000 full-time jobs

Dec 20 Amazon.Com Inc :

* Amazon to expand again in Illinois with two more fulfillment centers and 1,000 full-time jobs

* Says company's presence grows to eight facilities and more than 7,000 full-time jobs in state Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

