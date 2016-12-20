BRIEF-Old Mutual says raises $291 mln from OM Asset Management share sale

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Old Mutual Plc
* Says OM Asset Management announced today closed its underwritten public offering of 14.95 million of its ordinary shares.
* Says following sale, Old Mutual now owns 51.1 pct of OMAM.
* Says shares were sold by Old mutual at a public offering price of $14.25 per share.
* Says Old Mutual will realise gross proceeds less underwriting discount from offering of $291 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.