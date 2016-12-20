版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 15:08 BJT

BRIEF-GSK's Viiv announces positive results from initial HIV phase III studies

Dec 20 Glaxosmithkline Plc

* First phase iii studies to show efficacy of two-drug regimen as maintenance therapy

* Viiv healthcare announces positive results from first phase iii studies of two-drug hiv treatment regimen Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)

