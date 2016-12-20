版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 15:11 BJT

BRIEF-Apple is discussing manufacturing in India - WSJ citing government officials

Dec 20 (Reuters) -

* Apple is discussing manufacturing in India - WSJ citing government officials Source text : on.wsj.com/2hUf6Fr Further company coverage:

