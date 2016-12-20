BRIEF-Oil major Total buying 23 pct stake in U.S. group Tellurian for $207 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
Dec 20 Total :
* Total is acquiring approximately 23% of Tellurian at $5.85 per share for an amount of $207 million to develop an integrated gas project
* "Investing in Tellurian at an early stage will give us the opportunity to potentially strengthen our mid and long term LNG portfolio thanks to a very cost competitive project," Philippe Sauquet, Total's president of gas, renewables and power, said in a statement.
* "Total's investment materially strengthens Tellurian's position as a large infrastructure development company and is an important milestone in the growth of Tellurian's LNG business, including the Driftwood LNG project in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana," Tellurian president and chief executive Meg Gentle said in a statement.
* Tellurian entered into a merger agreement with Magellan Petroleum Corporation on August 2, 2016, and expects the agreement to close in the first quarter of 2017.
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.