BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says wins order from Chinese vendor

Dec 20 Precise Biometrics AB

* Says mobile integrated in a smartphone from a Chinese vendor

* Says is currently projecting the integration will generate royalty revenue starting from the fourth quarter of 2016

* Says royalty revenue is based on actual sales of fingerprint sensors that utilize Precise BioMatch Mobile and cannot be forecasted by Precise Biometrics at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

