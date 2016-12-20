版本:
BRIEF-ICL announces dismissal of motion for approval of Class Action

Dec 20 Icl Israel Chemicals Ltd :

* ICL announces dismissal of motion for approval of a class action

* ICL Israel Chemicals - court also ruled that plaintiff shall pay to company and other defendants a portion of trial expenses and attorneys' fees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

