公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Mitek Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - SEC filing

Dec 20 Mitek Systems Inc

* Mitek Systems Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2hlWH3K) Further company coverage:

