BRIEF-Raymond Hyer reports 7.07 percent stake in Stone Energy Corp as of December 10

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Stone Energy Corp
* Raymond Hyer reports 7.07 percent stake in Stone Energy Corp as of December 10 - SEC filing
* Raymond Hyer says initially purchased Stone Energy shares as passive investors based on belief that securities represented attractive investment opportunity
* Raymond Hyer says now hold Stone Energy Corp shares with purpose or effect of changing or influencing control of Stone Energy
* Raymond Hyer says believes restructuring plan recently announced by stone energy disproportionately impairs interests of co's common shareholders
* Raymond Hyer says do not intend to support Stone Energy Corp's proposed restructuring plan
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.