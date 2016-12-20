版本:
中国
2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Gramercy Property Trust announces 1-for-3 reverse share split

Dec 20 Gramercy Property Trust :

* Split will not affect payment of company's previously announced Q4 2016 dividend

* Gramercy Property Trust announces 1-for-3 reverse share split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

