BRIEF-Transenterix announces common stock purchase agreement by Institutional Investor, Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC

Dec 20 Transenterix Inc

* Transenterix announces common stock purchase agreement by institutional investor, Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC

* Transenterix Inc - Transenterix will have right, in its sole discretion, to sell to Lincoln Park up to $25.0 million in shares of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

