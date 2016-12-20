版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Soligenix extends collaboration with IDT Biologika to manufacture rivax

Dec 20 Soligenix Inc:

* Soligenix Inc - has extended its collaboration with IDT Biologika for manufacture of rivax

* Soligenix Inc - rivax project has been funded with federal funds of up to $24.7 million over next 6 years, if all contract options are exercised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

