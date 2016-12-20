BRIEF-Emerson Electric continues to expect about 10 pct decline in Q1 sales

Dec 20 Emerson Electric Co :

* Underlying orders were down 5 percent with unfavorable currency translation of 2 percent from a stronger u.s. Dollar

* Continue to expect an approximately 10 percent decline in sales in Q1

* Nov trailing three-month orders decreased 7 percent-sec filing

* Emerson Electric Co - recent order trends support an expectation for mid-single digit sales growth in Q1 Source text (bit.ly/2hDnD1M) Further company coverage: