2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Tesaro announces priority review designation for niraparib nda

Dec 20 Tesaro Inc

* Tesaro announces priority review designation for Niraparib NDA

* FDA has established a target action date under prescription drug user fee act of June 30, 2017

* An expanded access program (EAP) for Niraparib in United States is planned to open in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

