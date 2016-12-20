版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Adcare's Jeffersonville facility gets recertified

Dec 20 Adcare Health Systems Inc :

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - co has received a new medicare/medicaid provider contract

* Company's Jeffersonville facility recertified by Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

