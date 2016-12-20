BRIEF-Tyson Foods says Philippines' department of labor, employment ruled against appeal related to 1995 closing of manufacturing facility

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Tyson Foods Inc :
* Tyson Foods Inc says "Hillshire Brands does not have any operations in Philippines, we don't expect the decision to have any impact on our business"
* Tyson Foods statement in response to ruling by republic of the Philippines' department of labor and employment
* Considering all appellate options including asking NLRC to reconsider ruling and Philippine courts to overturn ruling
* Tyson Foods - recently notified that department of labor and employment in Philippines ruled against appeal related to 1995 closing of an apparel manufacturing facility
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.