BRIEF-Wayne Savings Bancshares CEO Stewart Fitz Gibbon resigns, effective Dec. 20, 2016

Dec 20 Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc :

* Wayne Savings Bancshares Stewart Fitz Gibbon, President and CEO of company resigned from both positions, effective December 20, 2016

* Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc - expects to announce a new president and chief executive officer during Q1 of 2017

* Board appointed director David L. Lehman to serve as interim president and chief executive officer of company

* Following Gibbon's resignation, company's board of directors reduced size of board from seven to six directors Source text (bit.ly/2i5rTYV) Further company coverage: