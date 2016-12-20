BRIEF-Wayne Savings Bancshares CEO Stewart Fitz Gibbon resigns, effective Dec. 20, 2016

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc :
* Wayne Savings Bancshares Stewart Fitz Gibbon, President and CEO of company resigned from both positions, effective December 20, 2016
* Wayne Savings Bancshares Inc - expects to announce a new president and chief executive officer during Q1 of 2017
* Board appointed director David L. Lehman to serve as interim president and chief executive officer of company
* Following Gibbon's resignation, company's board of directors reduced size of board from seven to six directors Source text (bit.ly/2i5rTYV) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.