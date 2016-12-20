版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 17:42 BJT

BRIEF-BP Rumaila oilfield achieves 3 bln barrel production landmark

Dec 20 BP Plc

* Rumaila oilfield achieves 3 billion barrel production landmark Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

