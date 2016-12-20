版本:
BRIEF-NNK Group says unit entered into mobile top-up services cooperation agreement

Dec 20 Nnk Group Ltd

* Unit entered into a mobile top-up services cooperation agreement with jiangsu jingdong information technology co

* Deal regarding provision of mobile top-up services provided to customers of JD.COM by Shenzhen NNK

* Shenzhen NNK will provide mobile top-up services to customers of JD.COM via e-commerce platforms of JD.COM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

