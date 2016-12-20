版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-ChipMOS ADS holders will receive about $1.027 per ADS

Dec 20 ChipMOS Technologies Inc

* ChipMOS Technologies Inc - ADS holders will receive about $1.027 per ADS, net of Taiwan withholding tax and depositary fees, on December 27, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

