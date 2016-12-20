版本:
BRIEF-UK's CMA raises concerns over Diebold-Wincor deal

Dec 20 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* Has provisionally found that Diebold's acquisition of Wincor may reduce competition in the supply of customer-operated cashpoints in the UK

* Also issuing notice of possible remedies Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

