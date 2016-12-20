版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-LKQ sees non-cash pretax charge about $25-$35 mLn in Q4 related to impairment of long-lived assets

Dec 20 LKQ Corp -

* Sees non-cash pretax charge about $25-$35 million in q4 of 2016 related to impairment of long-lived assets associated with oem business-SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2h5O27N] Further company coverage:

