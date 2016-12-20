版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Resolute Forest Products says gave notice to Quebec pension plan regulatory authorities to exit Quebec funding relief regulation with effect as of Dec 31, 2016

Dec 20 Resolute Forest Products Inc

* SPPA provides for funding pension fund deficits on a going concern basis, rather than on a solvency basis

* Resolute Forest Products says gave notice to Quebec pension plan regulatory authorities to exit Quebec funding relief regulation with effect as of Dec 31, 2016

* Resolute Forest Products says beginning on Jan 1, 2017, co's pension plans in Quebec to be subject to Quebec's supplemental pension plans act, as amended Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2iaxLfE) Further company coverage:

