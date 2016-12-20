版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Avangrid enters into an offer for $50 mln uncommitted line of credit for standby letters of credit

Dec 20 Avangrid Inc -

* On Dec 15 co entered into an offer for a U.S. $50 million uncommitted line of credit for standby letters of credit-SEC filing

* Amount of letters of credit outstanding shall not exceed $50 million, co may request performance lines of credit in increments of at least $10 million Source text: [bit.ly/2h5y91h] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐