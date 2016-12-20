版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Kalvista pharmaceuticals files for resale of up to 7.83 mln shares by selling stockholders

Dec 20 Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Files for resale of up to 7.83 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2hm36Ml] Further company coverage:

