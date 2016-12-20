版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Kennedy Wilson and Takenaka Corp acquire San Francisco Landmark Bank Branch and Office Tower for $135 mln

Dec 20 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc

* Kennedy Wilson invested $13.5 million in transaction

* Kennedy Wilson and Takenaka Corporation acquire San Francisco Landmark Bank Branch and Office Tower for $135m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐