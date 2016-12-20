版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-TripAdvisor announces instant booking agreement with Expedia

Dec 20 TripAdvisor Inc:

* TripAdvisor announces instant booking agreement with Expedia Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

