BRIEF-Akebia Therapeutics entered into collaboration, license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical on Dec. 18

* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - on December 18, 2016, co entered into collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka pharmaceutical co - sec filing

* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - under terms of agreement, otsuka will pay Akebia an upfront payment of $125 million

* Akebia therapeutics inc - agreement also provides for additional funding for global development program for Vadadustat, totaling $105 million or more

* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - unless earlier terminated, agreement will expire when a generic version of vadadustat achieves 90% market penetration

* Akebia - Otsuka will reimburse co about $35 million for expenses previously incurred by Akebia for its ongoing global development program for vadadustat

* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - Akebia agreed to co-exclusively collaborate with Otsuka to development, commercialization in U.S. Of Vadadustat

* Akebia Therapeutics- Akebia is eligible to receive from Otsuka up to $765 million in specified development and commercial milestones of Vadadustat