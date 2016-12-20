BRIEF-Akebia Therapeutics entered into collaboration, license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical on Dec. 18

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 20 Akebia Therapeutics Inc :
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - on December 18, 2016, co entered into collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka pharmaceutical co - sec filing
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - under terms of agreement, otsuka will pay Akebia an upfront payment of $125 million
* Akebia therapeutics inc - agreement also provides for additional funding for global development program for Vadadustat, totaling $105 million or more
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - unless earlier terminated, agreement will expire when a generic version of vadadustat achieves 90% market penetration
* Akebia - Otsuka will reimburse co about $35 million for expenses previously incurred by Akebia for its ongoing global development program for vadadustat
* Akebia Therapeutics Inc - Akebia agreed to co-exclusively collaborate with Otsuka to development, commercialization in U.S. Of Vadadustat
* Akebia Therapeutics- Akebia is eligible to receive from Otsuka up to $765 million in specified development and commercial milestones of Vadadustat Source text (bit.ly/2gXjKRs) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.