版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 20日 星期二 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma anticipates meeting with regulatory agencies in early 2017 for ddRNAi treatment study

Dec 20 Benitec Biopharma Ltd :

* Benitec Biopharma - "significant" progress on use of co's technology for development of a ddRNAi based therapeutic for treatment of hepatitis b virus

* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - anticipate meeting with a number of regulatory agencies in early 2017 for the ddRNAi treatment study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

