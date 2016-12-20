BRIEF-Linde, Praxair see final merger agreement in coming months

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 20 Linde AG
* Says Linde and Praxair expect to complete their internal approvals and execute definitive business combination agreement in coming months
* Combined entity to have pro forma revenues of approximately $30 billion (eur 28 billion) and current market value in excess of $65 billion (eur 61 billion)
* Execution of a definitive business combination agreement remains subject to confirmatory due diligence, further negotiations and board approvals of both linde and praxair
* Says Linde and Praxair are confident that any required regulatory approvals, including any required divestitures, could be obtained in a timely manner
* Says new company will seek inclusion in S&P 500 and DAX indices

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.