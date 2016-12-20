版本:
BRIEF-Neos Therapeutics says completes resubmission NDA for Cotempla XR-ODT

Dec 20 Neos Therapeutics Inc

* Neos Therapeutics completes resubmission of NDA for Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD

* If approved, expect to sell ADHD products by end of 2017 alongside Adzenys XR-ODT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

