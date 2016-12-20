版本:
BRIEF-Taser International says San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Deploys TASER X2 Smart Weapons

Dec 20 Taser International Inc:

* Receipt of an order for 1525 taser x2 smart weapons for san Bernardino county sheriff's department

* Receipt of an order for 400 taser x26p smart weapons for Huntsville (al) police department

* Orders were received and anticipated to ship in q4 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

