2016年 12月 20日

BRIEF-Largo Resources enters agreement to qualify its vanadium in aerospace alloy sector

Dec 20 Largo Resources Ltd:

* Largo Resources Ltd - largo announces agreement to qualify its vanadium for use and sale in aerospace alloy sector

* Largo Resources-to produce, qualify, sell vanadium products at specifications required for use in aerospace alloy market sector via Glencore International Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

